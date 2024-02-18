Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 18.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Die Ad-hoc, die für den 800%-Turnaround sorgt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.02.2024 | 20:30
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily: Weifang Intangible Cultural Heritage of China Appears at the Spring Festival Gala of the the Year of the Loong in Arras, France

WEIFANG, China, Feb. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. Recently, an art feast for the Spring Festival in the the Year of the Loong was held in Arras, France. This evening party has become a platform for Chinese New Year celebrations in France, as well as a window for French people to understand China's development and culture.

At the evening party, local French students and overseas Chinese played the flute, performed songs and dances, and recited poetry together... From classical dance to modern music and traditional opera, each program showcased the diverse charm of Chinese culture. Chinese culture has been passed down for thousands of years, blooming with charming radiance in France.

In addition, a special exhibition titled "Weifang Intangible Cultural Heritage Overseas Tour" was held on site, hosted by the Weifang Municipal Government Information Office. On each booth, Weifang has a dazzling array of intangible cultural heritage works, including Spring Festival couplets, Paper Cuttings, kites, and New Year pictures. The person in charge of the booth introduces the folk customs and production technology behind the works to foreign friends on the spot, and warmly invites visitors to experience Weifang's traditional culture.

"Try it, you will find it is very simple." Zhang Songzheng patiently guides visitors to learn traditional Chinese Paper Cuttings. It is reported that he comes from Shanghai, studied in Lille, and currently resides in Alaska. On the booth next to him, local people are watching tea ceremony performances and appreciating calligraphy works.

After the evening party, Alaska researchers and one of the organizers of the Student Union, Wink Mway, said, "It's great to see young people interested in China's language and culture. Young people are a guarantee of good cooperation between China and France."

In recent years, more and more overseas students and local people have participated in the activities of the French Spring Festival Gala. The the Year of the Loong Gala not only comforted the homesickness of overseas students and Chinese, but also demonstrated the attitude and feelings of a new generation of young people.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/weifang-intangible-cultural-heritage-of-china-appears-at-the-spring-festival-gala-of-the-the-year-of-the-loong-in-arras-france-302064710.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.