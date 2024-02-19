EFP to Join Bona's Network of 16 Subsidiaries Across the Globe

Bona, a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors, has announced the acquisition of Ezi Floor Products (VIC) Pty Ltd (EFP), a distributor based in Melbourne, Australia. EFP, which has been the exclusive importer and national distributor of Bona products in Australia for over 20 years, will now be a Bona subsidiary.

"EFP has long been a trusted timber floor products supplier in Australia with decades of experience in supporting contractors and homeowners," said Magnus Andersson, CEO, Bona. "We welcome EFP into the Bona family and look forward to growing our presence in Australia."

EFP was founded in 1994 in Adelaide, South Australia and opened a second location in Melbourne, Victoria in early 2000. Upon opening the second location, EFP became the exclusive distributor of Bona products. Over the past 24 years it has earned a market leading position with a network of more than 25 trade distributors and 500 retailers.

"This is an exciting evolution for us at EFP," said Chris Heaney, Managing Director, EFP. "As an exclusive distributor of Bona products for more than two decades and a family company, we look forward to being part of the Bona family and joining the Bona Global Network. We expect to increase our product offerings across Australia and develop new avenues of business such as eCommerce as well as expansion of our contractor network."

With this agreement, EFP becomes part of the Bona Global Network as a wholly owned subsidiary of Bona AB. By joining Bona, EFP will have access to the resources, expertise and investments needed to grow in new channels and business segments. It also solidifies Bona's long-term commitment to the Australian market.

"With EFP joining Bona, we increase our footprint while securing our position for future long-term growth in Australia and also in the total APAC region," said Elin Rodenstam, Senior Vice President, Commercial EMEA and APAC, Bona. "We look forward to even stronger success and growth with customers and our team in Australia."

The acquisition of EFP was formalized in February 2024 and will take effect immediately. With this acquisition, Bona now has 17 subsidiaries across Europe, Asia, North America, and South America.

About Bona

Bona is a family-owned, sustainably driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors. Founded in 1919, Bona was the first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products. Today, Bona offers products for most premium floor surfaces including wood, tile, vinyl, resilient, rubber and laminate. Bona's turnover is 3.8bn SEK (EUR 341 million) in 2022. The head office is in Malmö, Sweden, and the company is represented globally by its 17 subsidiaries, 70 distributors, 4 production sites and 700 employees. For more visit www.bona.com.

