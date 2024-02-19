DJ Prodware: Double Revenue Growth in 2023: 380.6 MEUR

Prodware Prodware: Double Revenue Growth in 2023: 380.6 MEUR 19-Feb-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Paris, February 19, 2024, 7:00 am Double Revenue Growth in 2023: 380.6 MEUR -- Organic Growth of over 5% -- Recent acquisitions anticipated to have a significant impact in the medium-term Unaudited Revenue 2023 2022 Change in reported data Change at constant scope IFRS standards (in MEUR) S1 2023 108.3 87.3 +24.2% +5.0% S2 2023 272.2 101.0 +169.5% +5.1% TOTAL 2023 380.6 188.3 +102.1% +5.1%

Strong growth in 2023 driven by recent acquisitions

In 2023, PRODWARE earned EUR380.6 million in revenue, up 102.1% from EUR188.3 million in 2022. Excluding the impact of the acquisitions of WESTPOLE, PROTINUS & NUT CONSULTING, the growth at constant scope was 5.1%, showing PRODWARE's strong performance despite economic challenges in Europe.

PRODWARE has bolstered its foothold in SMB and SMC markets and gained traction with major clients in both the private and public sectors through strategic acquisitions. The group has also broadened its portfolio to include Managed Sourcing and IT Infrastructure Optimization, meeting the increasing demand for agility and expertise among clients.

The Integration/Services business amounted to EUR72.0 million, representing a growth of 2.1% and accounting for 18.9% of the total revenue.

Revenue generated from SaaS, excluding associated services, reached EUR55.9 million, showing a stronger increase of 7.8%. PRODWARE continues its efforts to promote revenue recurrence, aiming to enhance its margins and better anticipate its investment needs.

Geographically, there has been a significant uptick in export activities, largely driven by the integration of new entities. International revenue in 2023 reached EUR299.8 million, representing 78.8% of the total revenue, marking a substantial increase from 53.1% in 2022.

Outlook

The group will pursue its strategic plan for 2024-2026 by focusing on the "one brand, one market" approach and developing key digital transformation areas of expertise as a sought-after expert partner in the market. This within a group capable of supporting the digital transformation journey of its customers from end-to-end, through a One Stop Shop approach. The group will prioritize cost control by enhancing the absorption of fixed expenses, leveraging its new scale approaching EUR700 million based on pro forma 2023 revenue*.

*Including the 3 acquisitions from 2023, as if they had been integrated into the group's scope from January 1, 2023 onwards.

About Prodware

With 30 years of experience and know-how in IT innovation, we strive to provide value and expertise to our customers around the world. Whether we're implementing the most ambitious cloud strategies, developing AI-powered decision-making tools, or creating IoT applications, Prodware is always at the cutting edge of innovation.

Since its inception, Prodware has leveraged technological progress to help businesses prepare for the future by creating new economic models for the manufacturing, sales, distribution, finance, and business service industries.

The Prodware group includes more than 1 900 employees across 15 countries. It generated revenues of EUR380.6 million in 2023. Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for FCPI (innovation funds) and SME PEA (equity savings plan).

For more information: www.prodware-group.com

PRODWARE Stéphane Conrard Deputy CEO T: 0979 999 000 investisseurs@prodware.fr PRESSE Gilles Broquelet CapValue T: 01 80 81 50 00 gbroquelet@capvalue.fr EURONEXT GROWTH ISIN FR0010313486 - ALPRO - FTSE 972 Services informatiques Prodware est éligible FCPI - Entreprise responsable, Prodware est adhérent du Global Compact.

