PanGenomic Health Inc - PanGenomic Health Announces Withdrawal from AQSE

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19

PanGenomic Health Announces Withdrawal from AQSE

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, 19 February 2024 - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) (AQSE: NARA) announces its intention to withdraw the Company's Class A Common Shares ("Shares") from the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market ("AQSE").

Pursuant to the AQSE Access Rulebook, the Company is required to give 20 business days' notice of its intention to withdraw from trading on AQSE. Therefore, trading in the Shares will cease at 4:30 pm, UK time, on 15 March 2024.

The Shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol, "NARA", and the Frankfurt, Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart and Munich Stock Exchanges under the symbol, "LL30".

The directors of the Company have taken this decision in light of the limited trading of the Shares on the Access Market segment of AQSE since the Company's admission to the AQSE.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

The directors of PanGenomic Health take responsibility for this announcement.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

For more information, please contact:

Jerry Lai, Investor Relations Novum Securities Limited, AQSE Corporate Adviser

PanGenomic Health Inc. David Coffman/ George Duxberry

+1 778 743 4642 +44 (0)207 399 9400

ir@pangenomic.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by PanGenomic Health and the consideration to be paid to PanGenomic Health. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although PanGenomic Health believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because PanGenomic Health can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in PanGenomic Health's disclosure documents which can be found under PanGenomic Health's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.