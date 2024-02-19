Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 08/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-02-19 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.03.2024 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.02.2024 Eco Baltia ECOB080026FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.02.2024 - Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Interim report, 12 RIG 23.02.2024 LJM1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.02.2024 Bigbank BIGB Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.02.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB023027B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.02.2024 Akola Group AKO1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.02.2024 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.02.2024 Harju Elekter Group HAE1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.02.2024 Bigbank BIGB Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.02.2024 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.02.2024 Snaige SNG1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2024 Latvenergo ELEK0495229A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2024 Akola Group AKO1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2024 Grigeo GRG1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2024 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2024 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2024 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Investors event TLN Horizon Capital NHC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.02.2024 KN Energies KNE1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2024 UPP Olaines UPOB060025FA Coupon payment date TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.