GlobeNewswire
19.02.2024 | 08:10
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 08/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-02-19 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.01.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.03.2024                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.02.2024 Eco Baltia ECOB080026FA      Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  19.02.2024 - Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs  Interim report, 12  RIG  
   23.02.2024  LJM1R               months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.02.2024 Bigbank BIGB            Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.02.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGB023027B            securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.02.2024 Akola Group AKO1L         Interim report, 6  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.02.2024 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T   Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.02.2024 Harju Elekter Group HAE1T     Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.02.2024 Bigbank BIGB            Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.02.2024 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE  Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.02.2024 Snaige SNG1L            Extraordinary    VLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.02.2024 Latvenergo ELEK0495229A      Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.02.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.02.2024 Akola Group AKO1L         Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.02.2024 Grigeo GRG1L            Interim report, 12  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.02.2024 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R        Extraordinary    RIG  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.02.2024 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE  Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.02.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.02.2024 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Investors event   TLN  
          Horizon Capital NHC                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.02.2024 KN Energies KNE1L         Interim report, 12  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.02.2024 UPP Olaines UPOB060025FA      Coupon payment date TLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
