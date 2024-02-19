Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 16.02.2024 Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares

16.02.2024 at 22.30 EET Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 16.02.2024 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows: Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* ** XHEL 40,252 10.97 441,528.21 CEUX 95,441 10.97 1,047,264.21 XSTO 45,710 10.98 501,769.45 XCSE 9,547 10.97 104,734.34 Total 190,950 10.97 2,095,296.21

FX rate used: SEK to EUR 11.2501 and DKK to EUR 7.4544

Rounded to two decimals On 26 April 2023, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2023. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 14,551,328 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 4,787,315 treasury shares for remuneration purposes. Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5820D_1-2024-2-19.pdf On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,

Morgan Stanley Europe SE For further information: Ilkka Ottoila, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 7058

