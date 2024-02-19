Regulatory News:

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (SFSA) today approved the "offer document" relating to the FDJ Group's (Paris:FDJ) tender offer for Kindred Group Plc. This offer will be launched on 20 February 2024 for a maximum period of 39 weeks.

The completion of the tender offer remains subject to regulatory authorisations and FDJ's acquisition of at least 90% of Kindred's capital.

Kindred will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on 15 March, on second convening, to decide on a change to the Articles of Association to allow for the implementation of a squeeze-out procedure in the event that FDJ acquires at least 90% of Kindred's capital.

The offer documentation is available in English and Swedish on the FDJ Group website:

https://www.groupefdj.com/en/fdj-launches-a-tender-offer-for-kindred-to-create-a-european-gaming-champion/

About FDJ Group

France's leading gaming operator and one of the industry leaders worldwide, FDJ offers responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games), sports betting (through its ParionsSport point de vente et ParionsSport en ligne brands), horse-race betting and poker. FDJ's performance is driven by a large portfolio of iconic brands, the leading local sales network in France, a growing market, and recurring investments. The Group implements an innovative strategy to increase the attractiveness of its gaming and service offering across all distribution channels, by offering a responsible customer experience.

FDJ Group is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro indices.

For more information, visit www.groupefdj.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240218842217/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

01 41 10 33 82 servicedepresse@lfdj.com

Investor Relations Contact

01 41 04 19 74 invest@lfdj.com