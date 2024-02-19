Anzeige
Montag, 19.02.2024
NurExone Biologic: Dynamik hat einen neuen Namen!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.02.2024 | 08:46
Syensqo SA: Participation notification by Solvac SA.

Participation notification by Solvac SA.

Brussels, Belgium - February 19, 2024 - 8:30 CET

According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), Solvac SA (Rue de Champs Elysées 43 - 1050 Bruxelles, Belgium) sent to Syensqo the following transparency notification indicating that it crossed the 30% regulatory threshold was exceeded. Here is a summary of the move:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total
December 11, 2023 30.81% - 30.81%

The notification, dated February 15, 2024, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: Holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading
  • Notified by Solvac SA: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: December 11, 2023
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 30% upwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,417
  • Additional information: On the basis of Solvac SA's shareholding in Solvay SA prior to the partial demerger (last notification dated March 24, 2021 relating to the crossing of a threshold on March 19, 2021), Solvac SA held 30.81% of the share capital of Solvay SA and therefore holds 30.81% of the share capital of Syensqo at the time of the partial demerger.

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Sectionof Syensqo's website.

Contacts

Media relationsInvestor relations
Nathalie van Ypersele
+32 478 20 10 62

Perrine Marchal
+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber
+32 487 74 38 07



media.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:media.relations@syensqo.com) 		Sherief Bakr
+ 44 7920 575 989

Bisser Alexandrov
+33 607 635 280

Imtiyaz Lokhandwala
+1 609 860 3959

investor.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:investor.relations@syensqo.com)


About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Attachments

  • Copy of Solvac Syensqo tr-1be-fr (5) SB 150224 signed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/de45e30f-3192-4588-94d6-77087ab44726)
  • 20240219_ TresholdNotification_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3c22b669-1d29-4089-a811-9b5db916e7a8)

