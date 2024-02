EXCHANGE NOTICE 19 FEBRUARY 2024 SHARES SUSPENSION OF TRADING: FARON PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. Trading in the shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was suspended on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland today at 9:39 EET. The company will publish an announcement later. Identifiers: Trading code: FARON ISIN code: FI4000153309 Orderbook id: 185076 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260