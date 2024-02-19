The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) says it expects developers to install nearly 63 GW of utility-scale electricity capacity in the United States in 2024 - mostly a mix of solar and batteries. It notes that the nation added roughly 36.4 GW of solar in 2023.From pv magazine USA The EIA has released its Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory, featuring projections for high-probability electric generation capacity additions for 2024. The EIA expects nearly 63 GW of new capacity this year - significantly more than the 40 GW added in 2023. Last year was the largest boom in grid ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...