Vastly experienced financial services professional to lead international broking business

Sigma Broking Ltd,the internationalprivately-owned brokerage company servicing institutional customers, has appointed Gary Pettit as the business' new CEO with immediate effect, following FCA approval.

Pettit will lead Sigma Broking's global business as it drives the expansion of its product and client base offering multi-asset broking services including equities, energy, agricultural commodities, soft commodities, carbon, fixed income, and base metals.

Pettit joined Sigma Broking as a consultant in January 2023 bringing with him a wealth of experience as a financial services leader. His 35 years' experience in the broking sector include working for institutions such as Indosuez Carr and ICAP PLC. He also has significant management experience, having held global roles for more than two decades, including as the Chief Executive Officer (SMF1) and Executive Director (SMF3) of ED&F Man Capital Markets Limited from September 2020, prior to its sale in November 2022.

Commenting, Matt Kent, Sigma's Founder, said:

"The decision to appoint Gary is at the heart of the reorganisation of the Sigma Group, creating a clearly defined group structure with the platform to support our ambitious growth plans.Gary has the perfect combination of extensive market experience, a superb leadership style and a proven track record in creating the culture and structures needed to build a scaleable business."

Gary Pettit, CEO of Sigma Broking, said:

"I am excited about leading this next chapter in Sigma Broking's evolution. Its team has decades of experience in the global financial markets and the business is one of only 8 Category 1 Ring Dealing member of the London Metals Exchange. My focus is now to help Sigma Broking achieve its full potential utilising its technologies, data and industry insights to drive innovation and deliver the best possible results for its customers."

About Sigma Broking

Sigma Broking Limited is a privately-owned brokerage company set up to service the individual needs of institutional customers.

Sigma offers broking and execution services to investment banks, hedge funds and portfolio managers across global financial markets. Sigma offers bespoke solutions to meet clients' specific requirements, establishing trust whilst offering very competitive rates.

Headquartered in the City of London, Sigma also has offices in North America and the United Arab Emirates.

Further information is available at: www.sigma-broking.com/

