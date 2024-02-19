Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Dynamik hat einen neuen Namen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 892502 | ISIN: AT0000922554 | Ticker-Symbol: ROI
Tradegate
19.02.24
10:25 Uhr
32,100 Euro
-0,200
-0,62 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,00032,20010:39
31,80032,20010:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG32,100-0,62 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.