Nexen Tire: NEXEN TIRE joins GDSO

Company becomes a full member of the association standardizing tire data and traceability



SEOUL, Korea, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, today announced that it has become a full member of the Global Data Service Organization (GDSO) for Tires and Automotive Components. The membership underlines NEXEN TIRE's position as one of the world's leading tire manufacturers and its commitment to advancing the industry with technical innovations.

The Global Data Service Organization (GDSO) for tires and automotive components is an international non-profit association that focuses on the following key areas:

Standardization of data-related aspects around tires.

Defining solutions for access and data exchange development and developing online solutions.

Promoting the use of the GDS to external stakeholders.

Representing GDSO members to external organizations and bodies.

The decision to become a full member of the GDSO demonstrates NEXEN TIRE's commitment to actively contribute to the realization of the association's objectives. This includes providing reliable, up-to-date and accurate data for the tire data management platform through specially developed and continuously improved applications.

DC KIM, Vice President of NEXEN TIRE Europe commented, "By joining the GDSO as a full member and by providing reliable data, we as a tire manufacturer want to make a positive contribution to the further development of the tire industry and play an active role in shaping it."

The company is helping to set new standards in the tire industry with technical innovations. For example, an RFID-linked serialized identifier is integrated into the tires.

About NEXEN TIRE

NEXEN TIRE, founded in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer based in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently works with 150 countries and owns four manufacturing plants, two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. In 2019, another plant in Žatec, Czech Republic, went into operation. NEXEN TIRE manufactures tires with advanced technology and design excellence for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks. NEXEN TIRE supplies original equipment tires to global automakers in a variety of countries around the world. For the first time among the various tire manufacturers in the world, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top four design awards in 2014.

For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70a53d95-b3b3-4b19-9a1c-774e431c3651