Eine Auswahl der Redaktion von boersenradio.at und boerse-social.com: Austrian Stocks in English: ATX in week 7 stronger, but behind the peers, for Do&Co it was a perfect weekWelcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly. Week 7 was a good week for ATX TR which gained 1,42 percent to 7.557,3 points. But in times, when comparable indices are hitting new all time highs a year to date minus of still 0,77 percent is not so exciting. Impressive is Do&Co however, best stock of the week and also with ...

