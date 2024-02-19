THDC India, on behalf of TREDCO Rajasthan, has started accepting bids to prepare a detailed project report for the development of a 1.29 GW solar park in the Indian state of Rajasthan.From pv magazine India THDC India has started accepting bids from consultants for the development of a 1.29 GW solar park in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan. The project includes the preparation of a detailed report for the development of the solar park. The report will include technical and commercial analysis to assess the attractiveness, feasibility, risks and mitigation plans related to setting up the solar installation. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...