Valmet Oyj: Inside information: Thomas Hinnerskov appointed President and CEO of Valmet

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release (inside information) on February 19, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's Board of Directors has appointed Thomas Hinnerskov President and CEO of Valmet and he will start in the position during the second half of the year and at the end of September 2024 at the latest. Thomas Hinnerskov succeeds Pasi Laine, who will continue as the President and CEO of Valmet until his successor starts.

Thomas Hinnerskov is a Danish citizen and was born in 1971. He joins Valmet from Mediq B.V. where he has been working as the CEO since 2022. Prior to his current position, Thomas Hinnerskov was the Executive Vice President at Kone responsible for South Europe, Middle East and Africa between 2021-2022 and Executive Vice President for Central Europe between 2016-2021. Earlier in his career Thomas Hinnerskov has had several leadership positions in ISS A/S between 2003-2016, and before that he worked in versatile management positions in a private equity fund, in consulting and in investment banking sector. He has a Master's degree in Economics (Finance and Accounting) from Copenhagen Business School.

"Thomas Hinnerskov has a strong track record in successfully leading versatile businesses in a global business environment. He has extensive international experience which he has gained by living and working in several countries across three continents over the years. He has successfully generated growth, developed people and organizations, and delivered solid financial results. Valmet is a truly unique and high performing company with a strong global organization and consistent upward performance trajectory. I am convinced that with his background Thomas has a good foundation to take Valmet forward together with the rest of the Executive Team from the company's excellent position built since 2013. We look forward to working with Thomas and wish him the best of success in his new demanding position. At the same time, I would like once again to express the deep gratitude and respect for the exceptional and committed work Pasi Laine has done in creating Valmet and in competently guiding and developing the company through an exceptional period of growth," says Mikael Mäkinen, Chairman of the Board, Valmet.

"I am excited to join Valmet, which is known as a global leader in its field with a unique offering, strong customer focus and consistent engagement to enhancing a more sustainable world. This all comes to life through a committed, highly competent team of over 19,000 valmeteers around the world. Valmet has an impressive legacy, and I am honored to become part of the company's journey forward," says incoming President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov.

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

