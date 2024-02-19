OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation for almost 50 years, will showcase its advanced Warehouse Automation solutions at LogiMAT 2024?the leading international trade show for Intralogistics Solutions and Process Management?scheduled for March 19 through 21 at the Stuttgart Trade Fair Centre in Germany.

"We are very much looking forward to participating in LogiMAT once again in 2024," said Alex Stevens, President, Warehouse Automation at OPEX. "While LogiMAT always provides an exceptional forum to connect with existing and potential customers, and numerous industry thought leaders, this year is particularly exciting for us. OPEX will be demonstrating two of our premier solutions never before seen at LogiMAT, including our newest solution launching in March."

OPEX will be located in Hall 7, Stand 7D53. Onsite for the first time at LogiMAT will be the Infinity® automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS), the most advanced goods-to-person (G2P) technology solution available in warehouse automation. Introduced in March 2022, the Infinity AS/RS has been designed to reduce labor challenges, drive order accuracy, maximize existing space, and scale to meet demand. It features unparalleled storage density, configurability, and flexibility, and is ideal for multiple applications, including omni-channel distribution, store replenishment, micro-fulfillment, and ecommerce.

Also making its debut at LogiMAT will be OPEX Corporation's newest innovation in automated sortation, designed to revolutionize distribution operations. This Next Generation Automation solution?the name and details of which have not yet been released?will launch on March 11, 2024, just prior to LogiMAT. Onsite demonstrations will occur throughout the show.

For nearly five decades, OPEX Corporation has served as a trusted partner, collaborating closely with clients to develop customized, scalable solutions that transform how business is conducted. OPEX continuously reimagines automation technology to help clients solve their most significant business challenges, today and in the future.

OPEX® Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA-and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia-OPEX has more than 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.

