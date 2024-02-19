Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Dynamik hat einen neuen Namen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859768 | ISIN: SE0000148884 | Ticker-Symbol: SEBA
Tradegate
16.02.24
18:22 Uhr
13,690 Euro
+0,060
+0,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEB AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,55013,57011:05
13,55513,56011:07
GlobeNewswire
19.02.2024 | 10:10
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: SEB Wealth Management

Nasdaq Copenhagen has, on a request by the member, decided to terminate cash  
 equity membership of SEB Wealth Management. Membership will expire as of    
 February 23, 2024.                               
SEB Wealth Management has traded with member ID SEE in the INET Trading System. 

Member:        SEB Wealth Management 
INET ID:       SEE          
Last day of trading: 22nd of February, 2024

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan
Hvalsøe Olsen telephone +45 3377 0383 or Julian Butterworth telephone+44 (0)20
3753 2195 





Nasdaq Copenhagen

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1195761
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.