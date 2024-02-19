Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: SEB Wealth Management

Nasdaq Copenhagen has, on a request by the member, decided to terminate cash equity membership of SEB Wealth Management. Membership will expire as of February 23, 2024. SEB Wealth Management has traded with member ID SEE in the INET Trading System. Member: SEB Wealth Management INET ID: SEE Last day of trading: 22nd of February, 2024 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan Hvalsøe Olsen telephone +45 3377 0383 or Julian Butterworth telephone+44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1195761