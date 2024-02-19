Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF FARON PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 19 FEBRUARY 2024 SHARES THE SHARES OF FARON PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published on 19 February 2024 at 12.30 pm EET a disclosure according to which the company's bank accounts have been blocked by a debtor. In the disclosure it is also stated that Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has sufficient funds to cover its financing needs until the beginning of April 2024. Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. observation status on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article (g)). Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 6.3.1 article (g): "there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Issuer's financial position". Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260