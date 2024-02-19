Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2024) - Grow Credit, the financial inclusion platform behind the Grow API and its innovative payment, retention, and turndown product suites, announces the arrival of Capital One Alumni, former Green Dot, and FastPay General Manager("GM") Secil Baysal as Board Member.





Secil brings a breath of relevant industry expertise, starting with his understanding of Grow's target audience from his previous experience at Capital One, where he managed Capital One's new-to-credit and thin-file segments and built expertise in reaching, underwriting, and serving customers lacking credit histories.

His most recent experience as GM at B2B platform FastPay, acquired by AvidXchange, will also be leveraged as Grow accelerates the expansion of its API across financial institutions, insurance, and subscription businesses.

Joe Bayen, Founder and CEO at Grow Credit, states, "Our Grow API business is growing at a spectacular pace, and we needed to add more B2B expertise to our leadership team. Secil's recent experience working at Fastpay and his background engaging with our target audience as GM at Green Dot and Capital One, combined with his desire to support underserved communities, made him an ideal fit to join our board."

Secil Baysal added, "I've focused a major part of my career leading firms with a financial inclusion focus. I've followed Joe and the Grow team for quite some time. They've developed a truly groundbreaking suite of products that are disrupting the industry while delivering much-needed support for the neediest members of our society." Secil added. " I am excited to join the board and contribute to the team's success by leveraging my industry background and expertise."

Secil will be joining board member Paco Rivera, AVP of Corporate Development at USAA, and a stellar group of advisors who have contributed to transforming Grow into a fast-growing groundbreaking financial inclusion platform, including Brian Hughes former CRO at Discover, Carl Tremblay, former Head of Growth at Plaid; Sudeep Arora, Former CRO at Barclays; Derek George, USAA Corporate Development and Grow Board Advisor; Dan Holt, Founder at BillGO, Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming at Mattel; James Veraldi CEO at Loop and former Head of Product Strategy at TikTok; and Daniel Eckert, a former Walmart executive. The team has been able to widen its advisor network over the years thanks to the support of its investment team, including Commerce Ventures and Mucker Capital.

About Grow Credit

Grow Credit's innovative credit-building service lowers the barrier of entry for millions of Americans who need to establish and build credit. Combining a small-dollar loan with a virtual debit Mastercard, the service manages subscription payments, such as Netflix, and reports loan balances to the credit bureaus. The Mastercard is issued through Sutton Bank and is exclusively designed to pay subscription payments and cell phone bills. Grow Credit is based in Santa Monica and was founded in 2018 by financial industry veterans. The company is also proud to be recognized as one of the top 30 fintech apps on the App Store. For more information, visit GrowCredit.com or GrowAPI.growcredit.com.

