Agricultural Lubricant Market worth $7.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Agricultural Lubricant Market by Product Type (Engine Oil, UTTO, Coolant, Grease), Category (Mineral Oil-Based Lubricants, Synthetic Oil-Based Lubricants, Bio-Based), Sales Channel (Oems And Aftermarket), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2023 to USD 7.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9 % during the forecast period. High demand from the increasing adoption of modern farming techniques and equipment is expected to drive the Agricultural lubricant market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Agricultural Lubricant Market"

263 - Tables

60 - Figures

295 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=262710114

The mineral oil-based lubricant is expected to account for the largest share of the Agricultural lubricant market, by category, during the forecast period, in terms of value.

By category, the mineral oil-based lubricant is estimated to have the largest market share by value. Mineral oil-based lubricant is expected to hold the largest market share due to their wide usage in heavy-duty applications within the agriculture sector, such as transmissions, hydraulic systems, and gearboxes. The increasing demand for mineral oil-based lubricants is driven by the growing awareness of environmental concerns and the need for sustainable practices. With low cost and easy availability, outstanding lubricating qualities capacity, mineral oil-based lubricants are undergoing continuous advancements, contributing to the growth of agricultural lubricant market.

By product type, the engine oil is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value.

Based on product type, the engine oil is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to increase in use of heavy machines in agriculture work. The robust growth of the agricultural sector, coupled with the rising adoption of advanced farming machinery, is expected to play a key role in driving the demand for engine oils The surge in engine oil, is anticipated to significantly contribute to the overall growth of the global agricultural lubricant market, further propel the growth of this automotive segment in this market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=262710114

Aftermarket, by sales channel, is expected to account for the largest segment during the forecast period.

The largest share in the agricultural lubricant market, based on sales channel value, is attributed to the aftermarket during the forecast period. The aftermarket is experiencing significant growth as farmers and equipment owners prefer purchasing these products directly from suppliers rather than original equipment manufacturers. This trend is propelled by the increasing adoption of modern agricultural practices, the mechanization of farming processes, and the rising utilization of machinery. The continued demand for modern agricultural practices and the mechanization of farming processes are anticipated to further boost the agricultural lubricant market.

North America is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, driven by robust economic growth and substantial investments in the agriculture and petrochemical sectors. This region comprises developed nations such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico. North America has gained prominence in lubricant manufacturing, capitalizing on recent infrastructure development and industrialization within its developed countries. Additionally, government support is likely to propel Agricultural lubricant market.

Key Players:

Some of the leading players in this market include Shell PLC (UK), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US),Total Energies (France),BP p.l.c (UK) ,Chevron Corporation (US) ,Phillips 66 (US) , FUCHS (Germany) and Sinopec Lubricant Company (Singapore). among others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Lubricants Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Synthetic Lubricants Market - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/agricultural-lubricant-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/agricultural-lubricant.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agricultural-lubricant-market-worth-7-7-billion-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302064840.html