Uponor Corporation: Arbitral Tribunal Appointed for the Arbitration Proceedings Concerning the Redemption of the Minority Shares in Uponor

Arbitral Tribunal Appointed for the Arbitration Proceedings Concerning the Redemption of the Minority Shares in Uponor

Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 19 February 2024 at 12:35 noon EET

Georg Fischer AG ("GF") has on November 17, 2023, applied for redemption proceedings in respect of Uponor Corporation's ("Uponor") minority shares by submitting an application to appoint an arbitral tribunal and to initiate arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 3 of the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006, as amended, the "Finnish Companies Act") in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in Uponor. GF served its application to appoint an arbitral tribunal and to initiate arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 5 of the Finnish Companies Act on December 29, 2023.

GF has been informed that the Redemption Committee of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has appointed an arbitral tribunal consisting of three members for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of the minority shares in Uponor. The arbitral tribunal consists of Attorney-at-law Petri Taivalkoski (Chair), Attorney-at-law Pauliina Tenhunen and Attorney-at-law Niina Rosenlund.

Additional Information:

Reetta Härkki, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Uponor

reetta.harkki@uponor.com

+358 (0) 20 129 2835

About Uponor

Uponor, a leading global provider of sustainable and innovative flow solutions, was acquired in November 2023 and became a division of Georg Fischer. We help customers in residential and commercial construction be more productive and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly in buildings and homes, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health and efficiency. Our safe drinking and waste water solutions as well as energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. www.uponorgroup.com