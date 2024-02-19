Slovakia's Janom Investments has announced its first investment in Croatia through a 30 MW solar plant. CEO Andrej Sršen says the company is now evaluating other projects in the country, with an estimated capacity of more than 200 MW.Slovakia-based Janom Investment is planning a 30 MW solar plant in Slavonia, eastern Croatia. The investment is Janom Investment's first in Croatia. The company said it is currently evaluating other wind and PV projects in the country. According to CEO Andrej Sršen, the projects are in various stages of preparation, have an installed capacity of more than 200 MW, ...

