DJ New Chair and Deputy Chair of Ørsted's Board of Directors

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) New Chair and Deputy Chair of Ørsted's Board of Directors 19-Feb-2024 / 13:29 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.2.2024 13:29:00 CET | Ørsted A/S | Notice to general meeting Ørsted's Board of Directors recommends Lene Skole as new Chair and Andrew Brown as new Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S. On 7 February 2024, Ørsted announced that Thomas Thune Andersen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S, decided not to seek re-election at the annual general meeting on 5 March 2024. Thomas Thune Andersen has served as Chair of Ørsted A/S for ten years, and in anticipation of a forthcoming chair succession, the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of Ørsted A/S has been evaluating the best chair succession scenarios for Ørsted, including evaluating internal and external candidates for the position. Based on this process, and when Thomas Thune Andersen informed the Board of Directors on 7 February 2024 of his decision to step down at the upcoming annual general meeting, the Board of Directors concluded that the best candidates for the positions as new Chair and Deputy Chair would be Lene Skole and Andrew Brown, respectively. Lene Skole knows Ørsted very well, having served as Deputy Chair of Ørsted A/S since 2015. Ørsted's recently announced business plan towards 2030 was developed in collaboration between the Group Executive Team and the Board of Directors, and Lene Skole is therefore fully committed to the implementation of the plan. Lene Skole is currently CEO of Lundbeckfonden and a highly experienced non-executive director. Andrew Brown has spent his entire career within the energy industry and was most recently CEO of Portuguese energy company Galp SA. He joined the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S in 2023 and is currently also acting as interim Chief Operating Officer, a role he will step down from in late March 2024. Following the conclusion by the Board of Directors, Lene Skole engaged in a process to confirm her availability to take on the position as Chair, and this has now been confirmed. The Board of Directors therefore recommends Lene Skole to be elected as new Chair, Andrew Brown to be elected as new Deputy Chair, and Annica Bresky, Julia King, Peter Korsholm, and Dieter Wemmer to be re-elected as board members at the upcoming annual general meeting on 5 March 2024. Information about the nominated candidates' other executive positions, experience, and special competences is included in the attached supplement to the notice of the annual general meeting. Thomas Thune Andersen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S, says: "I've worked closely with Lene over many years, and as I step down, I'm very happy that the evaluation of candidates has confirmed that Lene is best suited to take over as Chair and take the recently announced business plan forward together with the rest of the Board and the Group Executive Team." The information provided in this announcement does not impact Ørsted's previous financial guidance for the financial year of 2024. For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær +45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. Attachments . Company announcement_New Chair and Deputy Chair of Ørsted's Board of Directors.pdf . Appendix A (Board candidates).pdf . Supplement to AGM notice.pdf News Source: Ritzau =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: NOA TIDM: Orsted Sequence No.: 304659 EQS News ID: 1840217 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1840217&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2024 07:29 ET (12:29 GMT)