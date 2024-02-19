Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Dynamik hat einen neuen Namen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
19.02.24
14:51 Uhr
53,18 Euro
+0,02
+0,04 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,4453,4615:17
53,4453,4615:17
Dow Jones News
19.02.2024 | 14:01
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Chair and Deputy Chair of Ørsted's Board of Directors

DJ New Chair and Deputy Chair of Ørsted's Board of Directors 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
New Chair and Deputy Chair of Ørsted's Board of Directors 
19-Feb-2024 / 13:29 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
19.2.2024 13:29:00 CET | Ørsted A/S | Notice to general meeting 
Ørsted's Board of Directors recommends Lene Skole as new Chair and Andrew Brown as new Deputy Chair of the Board of 
Directors of Ørsted A/S. 
On 7 February 2024, Ørsted announced that Thomas Thune Andersen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S, decided 
not to seek re-election at the annual general meeting on 5 March 2024. 
Thomas Thune Andersen has served as Chair of Ørsted A/S for ten years, and in anticipation of a forthcoming chair 
succession, the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of Ørsted A/S has been evaluating the best chair succession 
scenarios for Ørsted, including evaluating internal and external candidates for the position. 
Based on this process, and when Thomas Thune Andersen informed the Board of Directors on 7 February 2024 of his 
decision to step down at the upcoming annual general meeting, the Board of Directors concluded that the best candidates 
for the positions as new Chair and Deputy Chair would be Lene Skole and Andrew Brown, respectively. 
Lene Skole knows Ørsted very well, having served as Deputy Chair of Ørsted A/S since 2015. Ørsted's recently announced 
business plan towards 2030 was developed in collaboration between the Group Executive Team and the Board of Directors, 
and Lene Skole is therefore fully committed to the implementation of the plan. Lene Skole is currently CEO of 
Lundbeckfonden and a highly experienced non-executive director. 
Andrew Brown has spent his entire career within the energy industry and was most recently CEO of Portuguese energy 
company Galp SA. He joined the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S in 2023 and is currently also acting as interim Chief 
Operating Officer, a role he will step down from in late March 2024. 
Following the conclusion by the Board of Directors, Lene Skole engaged in a process to confirm her availability to take 
on the position as Chair, and this has now been confirmed. 
The Board of Directors therefore recommends Lene Skole to be elected as new Chair, Andrew Brown to be elected as new 
Deputy Chair, and Annica Bresky, Julia King, Peter Korsholm, and Dieter Wemmer to be re-elected as board members at the 
upcoming annual general meeting on 5 March 2024. Information about the nominated candidates' other executive positions, 
experience, and special competences is included in the attached supplement to the notice of the annual general meeting. 
Thomas Thune Andersen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S, says: 
"I've worked closely with Lene over many years, and as I step down, I'm very happy that the evaluation of candidates 
has confirmed that Lene is best suited to take over as Chair and take the recently announced business plan forward 
together with the rest of the Board and the Group Executive Team." 
The information provided in this announcement does not impact Ørsted's previous financial guidance for the financial 
year of 2024. 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Carsten Birkeland Kjær 
+45 99 55 77 65 
cabkj@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Company announcement_New Chair and Deputy Chair of Ørsted's Board of Directors.pdf 
 . Appendix A (Board candidates).pdf 
 . Supplement to AGM notice.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  304659 
EQS News ID:  1840217 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1840217&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2024 07:29 ET (12:29 GMT)

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.