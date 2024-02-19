Nepal is seeking consultants to expand its power system, which includes building more than 200 kilometers of new transmission lines, upgrading existing ones, and constructing solar and solar-wind hybrid energy systems for remote areas. The deadline for expressing interest is Feb. 27, 2024.The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has launched a tender for consulting services for a power system expansion project. The South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Power System Expansion Project plans to build more than 200 kilometers of power transmission lines and substations along the Kaligandaki ...

