Taking a composable approach with a headless front-end, Bestway Europe maximizes the flexibility and customization to create compelling customer experiences, simplify complexities and swiftly adapt to dynamic market conditions

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced Bestway Europe, one of Europe's largest producers of high-quality and innovative sporting and leisure products, has launched Bestway Italy and Bestway France on its platform aiming to expand its business and offer enhanced user experiences. Central to Bestway's growth strategy is the digital transformation of its brand to offer premier customer experiences at every touchpoint, while expanding into Italy and France with more European markets to follow.

"Our mission is to establish ourselves as a frontrunner in the digital landscape, providing unparalleled customer service to our loyal shoppers in Italy, France and across Europe," said Simone Zesi, CEO of Bestway Europe. "We recognize the significance of digital transformation in reshaping industries, and our unwavering commitment to digital innovation enables us to deliver exceptional value, meet evolving customer needs and solidify our position as a leader in the market. Embracing this transformation is not only crucial to our success, but also essential in staying ahead of the competition and ensuring our customers receive the best possible solutions."

Security, performance and scalability limitations with Bestway's existing monolithic ecommerce system resulted in a high total cost of ownership, compelling them to seek a more flexible, modular solution that could grow with the company. Bestway turned to BigCommerce agency partner Adiacent to design a composable, headless site with robust enterprise components that unlocked possibilities that would have otherwise been complex and resource-intensive to implement.

"When building a complex project like Bestway Europe's market sites, it is of utmost importance to maintain transparency, choose the right technology stack that grants openness and flexibility, adopt solutions to workflows and ultimately embrace change. No digital commerce project is the same, and working with BigCommerce whose strong domain expertise and valuable technology partners were absolutely instrumental to the project's success," said Tomasso Galmacci, digital commerce consultant at Adiacent.

By adopting a composable commerce approach, Bestway is able to swiftly and seamlessly adapt to dynamic market conditions and evolving customer demands. Modular building blocks following the MACH principle helps Bestway seamlessly implement a robust cross-border strategy to efficiently cater to the unique requirements of diverse markets and regions, propelling their growth and market penetration.

"The BigCommerce project is instrumental in propelling Bestway's ecommerce capabilities to an advanced level, encompassing both the front-end and back-end functionalities. As we anticipate the technologies and possibilities that lie ahead in the coming years, it is imperative to have flexible tools that facilitate seamless integration of new features, without the need for frequent project overhauls. By adopting such agile tools, we ensure continuous updates and uphold a user experience that remains in sync with the ever-evolving market landscape and future developments," said Enrico Ticozzi, ecommerce, IT legal director of Bestway Europe.

Bestway Europe joins a growing list of enterprise merchants using BigCommerce's composable commerce architecture including Selle Italia, Bluespresso B.V., the Dutch distributor for Lavazza, Ted Baker, MKM Building Supplies, Jimmy Brings and Cambio Bike.

"B2C and B2B ecommerce is growing rapidly in Italy, and mid-to large retail brands are capitalizing on headless composable commerce to future-proof their ecommerce operations and fuel innovation and success," said Mark Howes, vice president of Southern Europe at BigCommerce. "Bestway is an excellent example, and together with our trusted partner Adiacent, we look forward to helping Bestway enter new markets and accelerate growth."

