Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Dynamik hat einen neuen Namen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CR22 | ISIN: SE0015962048 | Ticker-Symbol: 69U
Frankfurt
19.02.24
11:35 Uhr
1,465 Euro
+0,035
+2,45 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PERMASCAND TOP HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERMASCAND TOP HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.02.2024 | 14:58
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Permascand Top Holding AB is updated (81/24)

On December 19, 2023, the shares in Permascand Top Holding AB (the "Company")
were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from
Altor PC AB. 

On February 14, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company had resolved to submit an application for delisting of its shares
from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also
received such an application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Permascand Top Holding AB (PSCAND, ISIN
code SE0015962048, order book ID 226687). 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.