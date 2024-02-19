Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Permascand Top Holding AB is updated (81/24)

On December 19, 2023, the shares in Permascand Top Holding AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Altor PC AB. On February 14, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had resolved to submit an application for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Permascand Top Holding AB (PSCAND, ISIN code SE0015962048, order book ID 226687). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.