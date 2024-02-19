Mosaic Data Science Supports NIST's U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium

Through our partnership with EBG Advisors, Mosaic Data Science will serve as an inaugural participant in the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC)

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2024 / Mosaic Data Science, a premier data science consulting firm, is proud to announce its participation in the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC) through our collaboration with EBG Advisors, the consulting arm of national law firm Epstein Becker Green. Mosaic continues to work alongside EBG, providing award-winning AI capabilities to enhance AI risk mitigation efforts.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has selected EBG Advisors to participate in the AISIC, underscoring the consortium's mission to address priority actions highlighted in President Biden's Executive Order. These include the development of guidelines for red-teaming, capability evaluations, risk management, safety and security, and watermarking synthetic content. As a member of this groundbreaking initiative, Mosaic Data Science brings its extensive expertise in data science to support the development of standards and methods aimed at managing the risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI) utilization.

NIST's AI Risk Management Framework, released in 2023, is a cornerstone for AI safety and risk management. The AISIC, comprising Fortune 500 companies, academic entities, non-profits, and other U.S. Government agencies, is dedicated to fostering the safe use of AI across various sectors. In partnership with EBG Advisors and Epstein Becker Green, Mosaic Data Science offers firms a comprehensive ethical AI strategic engagement, combining legal prowess with cutting-edge AI technology to mitigate potential biases and risks in AI applications.

"Our involvement in the AISIC alongside EBG Advisors and Epstein Becker Green represents a pivotal step towards establishing a safer AI ecosystem," said Michael Shumpert, VP of Data Science at Mosaic. "By merging our advanced AI solutions with their deep legal and regulatory expertise, we aim to set new benchmarks in AI safety and ethics. This initiative highlights our commitment to ethical AI practices and positions us at the forefront of AI risk management and mitigation strategies."

The partnership also aligns with the upcoming regulatory developments in healthcare, particularly with the expected final rule from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights. This rule, implementing Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, will address non-discrimination in health programs and activities, including the use of clinical algorithms in decision-making. Mosaic Data Science's engagement with EBG and EBG Advisors ensures that organizations can confidently navigate these regulatory landscapes, backed by a comprehensive approach to AI risk management.

In addition to its AISIC participation, Mosaic Data Science continues to offer algorithmic bias auditing and risk management engagements. Mosaic recommends Explainable AI services and MLOps for any production deployment. This initiative further solidifies the company's commitment to promoting ethical AI practices across industries.

Together with Epstein Becker Green and EBG Advisors, Mosaic is poised to drive innovation and safety in AI applications, ensuring that organizations can leverage AI technology responsibly and effectively.

