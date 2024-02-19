Skiers Choice: Supra Boats Clinches Prestigious 2023 CSI Award, Continues Legacy of Excellence 19 Years in a Row

MARYVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2024 / In a significant testament to its unyielding commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Skiers Choice brand Supra Boats has once again been honored with the coveted Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Award for 2023 by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA). This year's accolade marks an unparalleled achievement for Supra Boats, as it continues to build on its impressive streak of recognitions, further reinforcing its status as a leader in the marine industry.





Supra 19th CSI Award





The NMMA CSI Award, a hallmark of industry excellence, is presented annually to boat and engine manufacturers who consistently achieve high ratings from their customers across various parameters including product quality, dealership service, and overall customer satisfaction. This recognition is based on comprehensive surveys conducted among customers who have purchased a new boat or engine in the past year, underscoring the award's significance as a direct reflection of consumer trust and satisfaction.

With this latest award, Supra Boats not only celebrates its 19th consecutive CSI honor but also reaffirms its position as the top wakeboat brand in its segment. Such consistent recognition over the years is a clear indicator of Supra Boats' dedication to excellence and its unwavering focus on delivering an exceptional boating experience to its customers.

Chris Crysdale, VP of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service at Supra Boats, expressed his pride in the company's achievements, stating, "Receiving the NMMA CSI Award for the 19th consecutive year is a remarkable honor that reflects our continuous effort to exceed the expectations of our customers. We are committed to innovation, quality, and customer service, and this award is a testament to our team's dedication to maintaining the highest standards in everything we do."

Supra Boats, produced by Skier's Choice, a marine manufacturing leader, is renowned for its high-performance, stylish, and comfortable towboats. Based in Maryville, Tennessee, Skier's Choice employs hundreds of highly skilled experts and craftspeople who contribute to creating the ultimate boating experience for customers worldwide.

As Supra Boats looks to the future, it remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and customer service, striving to set new benchmarks in the boating industry. This latest CSI Award serves as a beacon of Supra Boats' enduring legacy and its promise to deliver unparalleled boating adventures.

For more information about Supra Boats and their award-winning line of products, visit Supra Boats Website.

About Supra Boats

Supra Boats, a leading name in the wakeboat industry, is celebrated for its innovation, performance, and luxury. Manufactured by Skier's Choice, Supra Boats is committed to delivering superior quality and an unmatched boating experience.

About NMMA

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) is the leading trade organization for the North American recreational boating industry. NMMA represents boat, marine engine, and accessory manufacturers, dedicated to advocating for the boating industry and promoting the boating lifestyle.

Contact Information

Skiers Choice Moomba Boats

Company

865-983-9924

SOURCE: Skiers Choice

View the original press release on newswire.com.