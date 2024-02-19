Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2024) - Orex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: REX) (OTCQB: ORMNF) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on February 27th, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-vipr-5/.

Orex Minerals Inc. announces the Valenciana Project. Please join Ben Whiting, CEO of Orex Minerals, for a discussion about Orex's new project in Zacatecas, Mexico, in the heart of the Mexican Silver Trend.

Commodities to be covered: Gold, Silver

About Orex Minerals Inc.

Orex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: REX) (OTCQB: ORMNF) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company with an impressive portfolio of large gold and silver exploration projects on prominent mineral trends in Mexico (Valenciana, Coneto and Sandra Projects), and Canada (Jumping Josephine Gold Project). Each project has strong merits of its own. Packaging them together increases the chance of Orex making the next big resource discovery.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

Orex Minerals Inc.

Ben Whiting President, CEO & Director

4036049646

info@orexminerals.com

