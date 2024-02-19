The scientists built the panel with perovskite solar cells treated with trifluoromethane sulfonate to combat iodide defects. The mini module reportedly achieved the highest efficiency ever recorded for its size to date, with the result being confirmed by the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).A group of researchers led by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has developed new mini solar modules based on perovskite cells treated with zinc trifluoromethane sulfonate [Zn(OOSCF3)2]. "This low-cost material is used as an additive at a very small percentage into perovskite ink," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...