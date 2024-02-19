Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Dynamik hat einen neuen Namen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.02.2024 | 15:12
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

VIVA TECHNOLOGY: Business leaders embrace new technologies to boost competitiveness and tackle today's biggest challenges

Results of the first Viva Technology & Wavestone barometer conducted by OpinionWay in France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States

  • Business leaders express solid trust in new technologies, with a trust score of 86/100
  • 96% consider the adoption of new technologies to be crucial to their company's competitiveness
  • 72% of them have an opinion that has evolved positively over the course of the year
  • 93% believe that major technological innovations are one of the solutions to today's challenges (combating the climate crisis and its consequences, fighting misinformation, supporting the education system, improving global health...)
  • 63% identify AI as the most promising technology for the future of their business
  • 85% of companies will be increasing their investment in new technologies over the next 12 months
  • 94% recommend a career in the technology sector
  • French executives have a more mixed overall view of the competitiveness of their country's technology ecosystem, compared to their German, British and American counterparts

PARIS, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 9 out of 10 executives (96%) consider the integration of new technologies to be a fundamental factor in ensuring their company's competitiveness.

VIVA TECHNOLOGY Logo (PRNewsfoto/VIVA TECHNOLOGY)

Technology continues to play a leading role in companies, with AI moving front and center, according to 63% of the decision-makers surveyed. In fact, 88% of them intend to invest in AI by 2024.

After AI, the technologies drawing the most attention from executives are Cloud computing (49%) and Cybersecurity (40%).

93% of business leaders see technology as an ally in tackling major human challenges. Specifically, technological progress is expected above all to simplify access to information and combat disinformation (44%); support the challenges facing the educational system (43%); and help combat pandemics and the climate crisis (39% and 37% respectively).

While it can do a lot of good, technological progress is also accompanied by worrying risks. Nevertheless, against this backdrop of uncertainty, business leaders feel confident (92%) and demonstrate a solid understanding of technology and cybersecurity issues (85%), although minor discrepancies remain in France and Germany.

Download the full report by following this link.

Contact: vivatech@publicisconsultants.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342591/VivaTech_Event.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342587/VIVA_TECHNOLOGY_Logo.jpg

VivaTech: Europe's Biggest Startup and Tech Event (PRNewsfoto/VIVA TECHNOLOGY)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/business-leaders-embrace-new-technologies-to-boost-competitiveness-and-tackle-todays-biggest-challenges-302065031.html

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.