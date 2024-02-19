VIVA TECHNOLOGY: Business leaders embrace new technologies to boost competitiveness and tackle today's biggest challenges

Results of the first Viva Technology & Wavestone barometer conducted by OpinionWay in France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States

PARIS, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 9 out of 10 executives (96%) consider the integration of new technologies to be a fundamental factor in ensuring their company's competitiveness.

Technology continues to play a leading role in companies, with AI moving front and center, according to 63% of the decision-makers surveyed. In fact, 88% of them intend to invest in AI by 2024.

After AI, the technologies drawing the most attention from executives are Cloud computing (49%) and Cybersecurity (40%).

93% of business leaders see technology as an ally in tackling major human challenges. Specifically, technological progress is expected above all to simplify access to information and combat disinformation (44%); support the challenges facing the educational system (43%); and help combat pandemics and the climate crisis (39% and 37% respectively).

While it can do a lot of good, technological progress is also accompanied by worrying risks. Nevertheless, against this backdrop of uncertainty, business leaders feel confident (92%) and demonstrate a solid understanding of technology and cybersecurity issues (85%), although minor discrepancies remain in France and Germany.

Download the full report by following this link.

