Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Dynamik hat einen neuen Namen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: M4I
Tradegate
19.02.24
16:53 Uhr
438,60 Euro
+4,20
+0,97 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MASTERCARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MASTERCARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
438,00438,4016:54
438,00438,6016:54
ACCESSWIRE
19.02.2024 | 15:26
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth: 2024 Global Inclusive Growth Summit: 2023 Highlights

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2024 / Get more information about the 2024 Global Inclusive Growth Summit here.

The Mastercard 2024 Global Inclusive Growth Summit returns on April 18, 2024. As we look forward to coming back together in person and virtually, we offer these highlights from the 2023 event, hosted by Mastercard and the Aspen Institute. The Global Inclusive Growth Summit 2023 brought together private sector, social impact and government leaders to share ways to make economies more equitable.

The 2024 Global Inclusive Growth Summit, hosted by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, advances real solutions to today's most pressing challenges through collaboration and candid conversation among entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers and emerging changemakers. First held in 2019, the Summit assembles a dynamic group of cross-sector leaders who collectively address topics including financial inclusion, data science for social impact, emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, climate and the environment, women's economic empowerment and place-based development. After a decade of impact, we're excited to continue the great dialogue and work focused on driving and creating inclusive growth for all.

Get more information about the 2024 Global Inclusive Growth Summit here.

To learn more, visit: globalinclusivegrowthsummit.com

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth focuses on promoting equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world. As an independent Mastercard subsidiary, it combines data, expertise and technology with philanthropic investments to empower a community of thinkers, leaders and innovators on the frontlines of inclusive growth. Follow us on Twitter @CNTR4growth and subscribe to receive our latest insights.

Check out more content from The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard-center-inclusive-growth
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth



View the original press release on accesswire.com

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.