International insurance brokerage Pacific Prime has been chosen as the preferred Individual Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) provider by the Worldwide Broker Network (WBN) after a rigorous due diligence process. As a result, Pacific Prime is now the go-to broker for supporting WBN members with their requests for High-End Private Medical Insurance for individuals from all over the world.

Over the years, Pacific Prime and WBN members have developed a strong partnership. The insurance brokerage is proud to offer its tailored IPMI solutions to an extensive network of broker partners with the highest standard of service and expertise.

Liz Yovich, Global Engagement Employee Benefits Lead at WBN commented, "WBN is constantly reviewing how we can expand the added value service we provide to our members, and in doing so we recognized the need, amongst individual employees working globally, for access to international health insurance. After extensive due diligence, we selected Pacific Prime as our preferred partner to deliver Individual Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) services to our members. We have a long-standing, trusted relationship with Pacific Prime and know that we share the same high standards of delivery."

Neil Raymond, CEO of Pacific Prime responded: "This strategic partnership is a testament to the trust and assurance WBN has of our expertise in the IPMI market. It also speaks volumes about our much-emphasized customer services and continuously-evolving quotation system. We look forward to increasing access to individual health insurance for our fellow members and the new possibilities for insurance provision. I would like to seize this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to WBN and the entire team at Pacific Prime for their trust, hard work, and dedication. The collaboration would not have been possible without you all.

From international health insurance to travel insurance, Pacific Prime offers an array of insurance plans from globally recognized insurers such as Cigna, Allianz, AXA, and Bupa all customizable to satisfy client's requirements and financial concerns.

About Pacific Prime

Established in 2000, Pacific Prime is an award-winning global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist that offers individual and corporate insurance solutions. With USD $750 million premium under management, Pacific Prime is now the third largest employee benefits broker in the Asia-Pacific after acquiring CXA Group's brokerage arms in 2021. The brokerage has over 1,000 employees and 15 offices worldwide including Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, UAE, the UK, the US, Mexico, the Philippines, and Australia.

Worldwide Broker Network

Founded in 1989, today WBN has more than 150 member firms across 100 countries. With brokerage revenues at the end of 2023 of more than $14 billion, WBN is the largest independent broker network and one of the world's five largest broking entities. WBN's unique contribution to the insurance industry is global access to expertise via the senior leadership of its member firms across the world. Using data and technology to deliver a seamless level of individual service, its members value working together to deliver for its international client base above all else. www.wbnglobal.com

