Montag, 19.02.2024
WKN: A2DS5J | ISIN: SE0009806045 | Ticker-Symbol: TE5
19.02.2024 | 16:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Terranet AB (84/24)

At the request of Terranet AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as
from February 20, 2024. 



Security name: TERRANET TO8 B
------------------------------
Short name:   TERRNT TO8 B 
------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021486255 
------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  323138    
------------------------------

Terms:  Each warrant of series TO8 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1)
     new series B share in the company. Subscription will be at a     
     subscription price of 0,14 SEK during the period November 18, 2024, to
     November 29, 2024                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscri November 18, 2024 - November 29, 2024                 
ption                                      
 period                                     
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   November 26, 2024                           
 tradin                                     
g day:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 15 50.
