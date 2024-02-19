Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Terranet AB (84/24)

At the request of Terranet AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as from February 20, 2024. Security name: TERRANET TO8 B ------------------------------ Short name: TERRNT TO8 B ------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0021486255 ------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 323138 ------------------------------ Terms: Each warrant of series TO8 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new series B share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription price of 0,14 SEK during the period November 18, 2024, to November 29, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscri November 18, 2024 - November 29, 2024 ption period : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last November 26, 2024 tradin g day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 15 50.