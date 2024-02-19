Netherlands-based Autarco has developed a new mounting structure for large PV modules in commercial and industrial arrays.Dutch PV system supplier Autarco has introduced a new mounting structure for commercial and industrial PV systems. Its Flow platform is a symmetrical system for rooftops with slopes of up to 5 degrees. "It was been designed with installers in mind and offers a solution to quickly, safely and easily install larger solar panels on flat roofs," the company said. It claimed that the new system simplifies the installation of large-size solar panels and creates large connected fields ...

