MATIC Celebrates 15 years in the North American Market with Record Sales and Anticipates to Continue Improving in 2024

BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2024 / 2023 was a record year for MATIC, with more than 4 million € in sales. MATIC, an Spanish company leader in the creation of cutting-edge machinery and integral solutions for textile industry, celebrates its 15nth anniversary in the North American market (USA, Mexico and Canada), which represents one-third of the company's total billing.

Furthermore, the year 2023 was also a record year for MATIC, with more than 4 million € in machinery sales, 71 installations, specially of models designed for manufacturing awnings, curtains and advertising textiles just like Helios Plus Laser, an automatic textile laser cutting machine specifically designed to save time and reduce costs for large-scale and large-format digital printing service providers; Perseo, the echological new generation of soldering by impulse machines, with an innovating system patented by MATIC that supposes a break-out with traditional soldering systems; M1PLUS, an X-Y cutting machine, which uses two rotary pressure blades with double fabric fastening system or Kratos, a fast and efficient packaging machine which uses accordion folding to automatically package roller blinds.

"North America is MATIC's first foreign market outside the European Union and represents one-third of our billing. After closing the best year in the history of MATIC, our goal in 2024 is to continue improving the figures," explains Jordi Carbonell, MATIC's administrator.

Since 2018, the company has had its own office in the United States, located in Delaware, from where sales are made and after-sales service is also provided. MATIC America manages 60% of the sales and the other 40% is sold through several distributors.

Choosing MATIC as a machinery supplier means betting on quality, innovation and great respect for the environment.t. For more information about MATIC and its wide range of comprehensive solutions, visit its website at www.matic.es.

