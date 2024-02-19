Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc / Key word(s): Annual Results

Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Annual Report 2023



19.02.2024 / 16:45 CET/CEST





Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Annual Report 2023 Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc

Stock exchange release - Annual Report

19 February 2024 at 16.00 EET Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc's Annual Report, Corporate Governance Report and Alternative performance measures have been published. The documents are attached to this release and they are available on nordea.com . Only information having material influence on the value of securities is included in this stock exchange release. The Annual Report now published covers the operations of Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc in Finland. Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nordea Bank Abp. The financial statements of Nordea Bank Abp comprise the operations of the Nordea Group as a whole and give the best overview of the Group. Summary of the year 2023: The operating profit of Nordea Mortgage Bank amounted to EUR 101.8m

Net interest income totalled EUR 265.7m

Total operating income was EUR 262.2m

Total operating expenses were EUR 144.0m.

Net loan losses totalled EUR 16.4m.

Loans to the public amounted to EUR 31,066.0m.

Debt securities in issue amounted to EUR 19,931.4m.

The combined size of the cover pools was EUR 25,088.0m and overcollateralization 27.4%. Summary of the key figures 2023 2022 Change

% Net interest income, EURm 265.7 269.2 -1 Total operating income, EURm 262.2 284.1 -8 Total operating expenses, EURm -144.0 -154.9 -7 Profit before loan losses, EURm 118.2 129.2 -8 Net loan losses, EURm -16.4 -20.3 -19 Operating profit, EURm 101.8 108.9 -6 Loan loss ratio, annualised, bps 5.3 6.3 Return on equity, % 5.1 5.7 Tier 1 capital ratio, % 39.8 40.1 Total capital ratio, % 40.3 40.6 Number of employees (full time equivalents) 14 14

Helsinki, 19 February 2024

Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc

Board of Directors For further information: Jussi Pajala, Chief Executive Officer, + 358 40 545 3859

Heikki Jousi, Chief Financial Officer, + 358 40 516 2971 attachments:

Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc, Annual Report 2023

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6530D_3-2024-2-19.pdf

Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc, Corporate Governance Report 2023

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6530D_2-2024-2-19.pdf

Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc, Alternative Performance Measures 2023

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6530D_1-2024-2-19.pdf This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



End of Media Release

