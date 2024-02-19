Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc
Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Annual Report 2023
Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc
Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc's Annual Report, Corporate Governance Report and Alternative performance measures have been published. The documents are attached to this release and they are available on nordea.com. Only information having material influence on the value of securities is included in this stock exchange release.
The Annual Report now published covers the operations of Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc in Finland. Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nordea Bank Abp. The financial statements of Nordea Bank Abp comprise the operations of the Nordea Group as a whole and give the best overview of the Group.
Summary of the year 2023:
Helsinki, 19 February 2024
For further information:
Jussi Pajala, Chief Executive Officer, + 358 40 545 3859
