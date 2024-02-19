Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Permascand Top Holding AB from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (86/24)

Permascand Top Holding AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Permascand Top Holding AB. Short name: PSCAND ISIN code: SE0015962048 Order book ID: 226687 The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be February 29, 2024. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB