Montag, 19.02.2024
NurExone Biologic: Dynamik hat einen neuen Namen!
WKN: A3CR22 | ISIN: SE0015962048 | Ticker-Symbol: 69U
19.02.24
11:35 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Permascand Top Holding AB from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (86/24)

Permascand Top Holding AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
First North Premier Growth Market. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Permascand Top Holding AB. 



Short name: PSCAND

ISIN code: SE0015962048

Order book ID: 226687



The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be February 29, 2024.





For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 





Nasdaq Stockholm AB
