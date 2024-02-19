PV module imports fell by 1% year on year in Brazil in 2023, according to a new report from solar consultancy Greener.From pv magazine Brazil Brazil imported 17.5 GW of PV modules in 2023, down by 1.7% from the record of 17.8 GW in 2022, according to a new report by Brazilian consultancy Greener. It said that imports of solar panels surged by 70% in 2022 compared to 2021, with shipments totaling 10.4 GW. Module imports accelerated in the second half of 2023, with 9.3 GW imported, after importers said they had high inventories throughout the first half, when 8.2 GW were imported. The continuous ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...