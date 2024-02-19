Slovenia recorded 400 MW of new PV installations in 2023, taking its total installed capacity to 1.1 GW, according to figures from the Ministry of the Environment, Climate and Energy.Slovenia surpassed 1 GW of installed solar in 2023, according to new figures from the Ministry of the Environment, Climate and Energy. The country deployed more than 400 MW of solar last year, taking its total installed solar capacity to 1,101.5 MW. Solar accounted for 7.58% of all electricity produced in Slovenia last year. The ministry described the growth in installed capacity as "exceptional." It claimed it makes ...

