The Universal Registration Document for 2023 was filed with the French securities regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on February 16, 2024.

It may be consulted on or downloaded from the following internet sites:

Gecina (www.gecina.fr), in the section Investors Publications and press releases Financial reports and universal registration documents;

- AMF (www.amf-france.org).

It is also available free of charge to the public on request:

by mail: Gecina 16, rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France;

- by email: actionnaire@gecina.fr;

- by telephone: 0 800 800 976 (toll-free number only available in France).

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document:

the annual financial report for 2023;

- the 2023 integrated report

- the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;

- the statutory auditors' reports;

- information on the statutory auditors' fees.

About Gecina

A specialist in centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The real estate investment company owns, manages and develops a unique portfolio in the heart of central areas of the Paris Region, covering more than 1.2 million sq.m of offices and more than 9,000 housing units, almost three-quarters of which are located in Paris City or in Neuilly-sur-Seine. This portfolio is valued at 17.1 billion euros at end-2023.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and CAC 40 ESG indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG and CDP).

