In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 12 to February 16, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
12/02/2024
352,890
59.848778
21,120,035.27
XPAR
12/02/2024
144,870
59.847035
8,670,039.96
CEUX
12/02/2024
28,080
59.846908
1,680,501.18
TQEX
12/02/2024
24,000
59.846419
1,436,314.06
AQEU
13/02/2024
349,867
60.283606
21,091,244.38
XPAR
13/02/2024
144,842
60.283218
8,731,541.86
CEUX
13/02/2024
27,976
60.284350
1,686,514.98
TQEX
13/02/2024
23,670
60.284767
1,426,940.43
AQEU
14/02/2024
349,419
60.383027
21,098,976.91
XPAR
14/02/2024
144,087
60.383452
8,700,470.45
CEUX
14/02/2024
28,633
60.383746
1,728,967.80
TQEX
14/02/2024
23,813
60.384632
1,437,939.24
AQEU
15/02/2024
366,159
59.364623
21,736,890.99
XPAR
15/02/2024
150,833
59.363176
8,953,925.93
CEUX
15/02/2024
30,272
59.362574
1,797,023.84
TQEX
15/02/2024
25,074
59.366310
1,488,550.86
AQEU
16/02/2024
376,488
59.918167
22,558,470.86
XPAR
16/02/2024
152,714
59.920267
9,150,663.65
CEUX
16/02/2024
29,652
59.917625
1,776,677.42
TQEX
16/02/2024
24,936
59.920144
1,494,168.71
AQEU
Total
2,798,275
59.953314
167,765,858.77
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
