Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):

Period from February 12 to 16, 2024

(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 31, 2023)

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the Issuer ISIN Intermediary Name Identify Code of the Intermediary Currency Publicis Groupe SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 FR0000130577 Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG CGET EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total number of shares purchased Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Gross Consideration Venue PUBLICIS GROUPE 12/02/2024 FR0000130577 99,600 96.2815 9,589,637.40 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE 13/02/2024 FR0000130577 88,255 95.9461 8,467,723.06 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE 14/02/2024 FR0000130577 40,000 97.4910 3,899,640.00 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE 15/02/2024 FR0000130577 52,300 96.6310 5,053,801.30 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE 16/02/2024 FR0000130577 21,658 97.0623 2,102,175.29 XPAR Rounded to four decimal places Sum: 301,813 96.4603 29,112,977.05

A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe's website:

(https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulatory-information)

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 101,000 professionals.

