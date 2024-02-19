The "Hotels in Ireland Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Hotels in Ireland enjoyed sustained demand from both domestic and international consumers in the years before the COVID-19 outbreak. A reduced tax rate has also supported hotels in the years following the financial crisis, which made travelling in Ireland more affordable. This was axed in 2018 before being reintroduced to support tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Revenue has dropped at a projected compound annual rate of 1.6% over the five years through 2023 to €3.9 billion, despite a 6.2% hike in 2023. This contraction was down to the COVID-19 outbreak and the imposition of strict restrictions, which plunged tourism in 2020 and 2021.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Dalata Hotel Group plc
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e37nlo
