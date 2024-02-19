ShortPixel Acquires ReSmush.it, Pledges to Optimize & Continue Free Service

BUCHAREST, Romania, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance and broaden its digital optimization services, ShortPixel is excited to announce the acquisition of ReSmush.it , a leading provider of free image optimization tools. This acquisition brings together two pioneers in image compression technology, with a vision of making optimization accessible to everyone.

ShortPixel has been at the forefront of image optimization since its inception, offering free and premium services allowing web developers, bloggers, and online businesses to improve their website speed and performance. With over 300,000 active users, ShortPixel is renowned for its advanced algorithms that significantly reduce image file sizes without compromising quality.

Launched in 2008 and transformed in 2015 by Charles Bourgeaux, reSmush.it was designed as a free solution to reduce image sizes without quality loss. Committed to simplicity and efficiency, this service has reached some notable milestones, including the optimization of over 25 billion images and servicing more than 400,000 websites, out of which 200,000 are on WordPress.

"Back in 2015, I was a daily user of Yahoo Smush.it for all my projects, and Image optimization was more and more considered. I seized the opportunity of the sudden shutdown of this service to provide a similar service, coded within a few days. A week after the shutdown, I provided to the community reSmush.it, and within a few days, it became very popular, beyond my expectations! In less than a month, it was optimizing 1 million pictures a day!"

"I felt very proud when I realized that US universities were using reSmush.it. So I decided to continue the expansion by helping the community by creating plugins for the most popular tools. Based on a personal need, it was very rewarding to see how popular this service was", explained Charles Bourgeaux, former owner of reSmush.it.

"reSmush.it is an important player in the image optimization space, and it is the only truly free such service. Its API is used by other large WP plugins, and also by many other smaller solutions that cater for Prestashop, Drupal, and other such CMSes. We plan on keeping it free, but also improving it and adding some affordable paid options for next-gen image formats. Our mission with reSmush.it is to be the go-to free image optimization solution for any CMS." said Alex Florescu, founder of ShortPixel.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342729/resmushit_shortpixel.jpg

