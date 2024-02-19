BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Transactions in own shares

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (theCompany) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Investec.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase: 19 February 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased (to be held in treasury): 15,000 Weighted average price: 1,350.00p Lowest price per share: 1,350.00p Highest price per share: 1,350.00p

The Company intends for the purchased shares to be held in treasury.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 2,591,231 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 47,402,292 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 5.18% of the Company's total issued share capital (49,993,523 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 21 February 2024, should use the figure of 47,402,292 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:



Graham Venables

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 649 3432

19 February 2024