Skiers Choice: Moomba Boats Garners Esteemed 2023 CSI Award, Upholds Tradition of Excellence and Accessibility 19 Years in a Row

MARYVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2024 / Moomba Boats has proudly received the prestigious Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Award for 2023 from the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) for the 19th straight year. This recognition is a testament to Skier's Choice brand Moomba Boats' enduring commitment to not only providing exceptional value but also ensuring customer satisfaction and trust, further solidifying its position as a pivotal player in the marine market.

The NMMA CSI Award, recognized as a benchmark for consumer satisfaction and product excellence, is annually awarded to boat and engine manufacturers that consistently receive high ratings from their customers in areas such as product quality, dealership service, and overall satisfaction. This award is particularly significant as it reflects the opinions of customers who have purchased a new boat or engine in the past year, highlighting the direct impact of manufacturer efforts on consumer experience.

Securing the CSI Award demonstrates Moomba Boats' continuous dedication to quality and innovation, paired with a focus on making watersports and boating a no Worries Experience. Moomba Boats has been at the forefront of their segment in the boating industry, offering high-performance boats that embody the spirit of fun and versatility without compromising on quality or performance.

Manufactured by Skier's Choice and headquartered in Maryville, Tennessee, Moomba Boats employs a team of skilled professionals dedicated to crafting boats that meet the highest standards of performance and reliability. Moomba's commitment to innovation, customer service, and creating value-driven boats has not only defined its legacy but also ensures it continues to lead in making boating enjoyable and affordable for families and watersports enthusiasts alike.

For more information about Moomba Boats and their award-winning range of products, please visit the Moomba Boats website.

About Moomba Boats

Moomba Boats has been a pioneer in the boating industry since the early 1990s, committed to delivering high-quality, fun, and accessible boats. With a rich history of innovation and a focus on value, Moomba Boats offers a diverse lineup of boats designed for watersports enthusiasts and families looking for performance, versatility, and affordability. Celebrated for its customer-centric approach and dedication to excellence, Moomba Boats continues to make waves in the industry by providing unforgettable boating experiences.

About NMMA

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) is the premier trade organization for the North American recreational boating industry, representing manufacturers of boats, marine engines, and accessories. Dedicated to the advocacy and promotion of the boating lifestyle, NMMA plays a critical role in industry standards, safety, and growth.

