

Marley Spoon Group SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.02.2024 / 19:39 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Name1 Alexander Kudlich

on behalf of 468 Capital II GmbH & Co. KG, person closely associated therewith

2. Reason for the notification Position/status2 Person closely associated with Alexander Kudlich, member of the Supervisory Board Initial notification/Amendment3 Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name4 Marley Spoon Group SE LEI5 222100A4X237BRODWF67

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for each type of instrument; each type of transaction; each date; and each place where transactions have been conducted: Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 Shares

Class A Shares Identification code7 LU2380748603 Nature of the transaction8 Acquisition Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s)

4 EUR Volume(s)

750,000 (units) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume10

Price11 750,000 (units)

4 EUR Date of the transaction12 2024-02-14 Place of transaction13 - XOFF



