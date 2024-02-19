Chesapeake Gold announces preliminary metallurgical test results showing gold recoveries of up to 97% at the Lucy project, Endeavour Silver provides an update on fourth quarter 2023 construction progress at its Terronera project, Mawson Gold's subsidiary Southern Cross Gold reports nine holes from Sunday Creek, IsoEnergy closed its brokered bought deal private placement announced on January 18. Company overview: Chesapeake Gold Corp. ? https://www.chesapeakegold.com/ ISIN: CA1651841027 , WKN: 692606 , FRA: CKG.F , TSXV: CKG.V More videos about Chesapeake Gold Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/chesapeake-gold-corp/ Endeavour Silver Corp. ? http://www.edrsilver.com ISIN: CA29258Y1034 , WKN: A0DJ0N , FRA: EJD.F , TSX: EDR.TO , Valor: 1935513 More videos about Endeavour Silver Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/endeavour-silver-corp/ IsoEnergy Ltd. ? http://www.isoenergy.ca/ ISIN: CA46500E1079 , WKN: A2DMA2 , FRA: I01.F , TSXV: ISO.V , Valor: 34336844 More videos about IsoEnergy Ltd. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/isoenergy-ltd/ Mawson Gold Ltd. ? http://mawsonresources.com ISIN: CA57776G1063 , WKN: A1JX0Q , FRA: MXR.F , TSX: MAW.TO , Valor: 18487883 More videos about Mawson Gold Ltd. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/mawson-gold-ltd/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Silber Silver Development Production Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV